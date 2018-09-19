Register
19:18 GMT +319 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sunday, April 28, 2013 file photo, Italian Integration Minister Cecile Kyenge arrives at the Premier's office in Rome's Chigi palace.

    Italy's Lega Party Sues Minority Politician for Libel Amid 'Racism' Charges

    © AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The trial is expected to turn into a political showdown between African-born Italian politician Cecile Kyenge, who has accused the Lega Party of making repeated racist comments, and party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who insists that racism is in no way connected to his party's platform or policy.

    Kyenge turned down her own legal immunity as a member of the European Parliament to face the charges brought forward by the party. The trial, she said, should help Italians "to open their eyes, stand up and…not let these things go unnoticed."

    The trial will take place in Piacenza, northern Italy, and concerns comments made by Kyenge about Lega in a 2014 interview, in which she accused regional Lega party secretary Fabio Rainieri of racism after he posed a photo spread on social media comparing her to an orangutan. 

    After being summoned, Kyenge, who served as Italy's integration minister between 2013 and 2014, turned to Facebook, asking users to 'judge for themselves' whether her comments about the party being racist were warranted. The post was accompanied by statements made by Lega leaders, including the aforementioned orangutan comparison as well as proposal for separate public transport for immigrants.

    This is the third attempt by Lega to open a case against Kyenge. If found guilty, the politician will be fined. The black politician is pursuing her own case against about a dozen politicians over alleged racism and verbal attacks. Lega politicians have been known to make insulting slurs against her. In 2013, Lega MEP Mario Borghezio said that the administration of Prime Minister Enrico Letta had become the "bongo-bongo government" after Kyenge's appointment. Borghezio was fined 50,000 euros for the statement in 2017.

    Claudia Eccher, a lawyer helping to represent the Lega Party in the case, said the party has a "critical attitude toward those who generalize and call the party racist." 

    "Racism is not part of the [Lega's] foundations and Matteo Salvini is very clear on this," Eccher said.

    The picture of Muammar Gaddafi being burned
    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Italy Faults France for Gaddafi's Downfall and Migrant Crisis
    Kyenge disagrees with this position. "I said publicly several times that the Lega must distance itself from racism and condemn and penalize it. They not only never did this, but people convicted of racist acts are still in positions of authority. If Lega doesn't distance itself it must mean that the party shares [these] views," the politician said. 

    The MEP added she "never had an answer from" Salvini on the use of racism as a "political weapon."

    Salvini, who became Italy's deputy prime minister and minister of the interior in June after Lega formed a coalition government with the Five Star Movement, has repeatedly denied claims that his party was racist, saying that the party's issue is with illegal immigration, not race.

    The defamation case is expected to be ruled on by 2021 at the latest.

    Related:

    'Euro Was a Bankrupt Project From the Start' – Italian Economist
    Putin, Trump are Vital to Solve Franco-Italian Spat Over Libya – Journo
    Italian Official Urges to Revise Rome's Contribution to UN Budget
    'We Don't Need Lessons on Immigrants': Italian Minister Firm Against 'Biased' UN
    EU Sanctions Against Russia Senseless - Italian Interior Minister Salvini
    Italy Faults France for Gaddafi's Downfall and Migrant Crisis
    Euro Doesn't Work and It's a Fact – Italy's Budget Committee Chief
    Tags:
    defamation, charges, claims, trial, court, racism, Lega Party, Cecile Kyenge, Matteo Salvini, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse