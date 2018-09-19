Register
19:19 GMT +319 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing street to take part in Prime Ministers questions at the House of Commons in London on September 5, 2018.

    May Warns Against Treating UK Unfairly in Brexit Talks

    © AFP 2018 / Adrian DENNIS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has called on the European Union to take a more impartial stance in the Brexit talks, following EU Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier’s criticism of London’s recent initiatives related to its looming withdrawal from the bloc, and described some of the union's demands as being "at odds with the reality."

    In an op-ed for German newspaper Die Welt, the prime minister noted that, from her point of view, London’s initiatives on Brexit were fair, while Brussels' demands were unacceptable.

    READ MORE: No-Deal Brexit May Lead to EU Car Prices Growth by $1,974 — Auto Trade Body

    "There have been arguments made against our proposals that have been at odds with the reality of trade negotiations elsewhere and indeed the current trading relationship between EU member states," May wrote ahead of the EU Summit in the Austrian city of Salzburg.

    She pointed out that the European Union insisted that issues concerning the flow of goods and services could not be separated during the talks.

    "But no free trade agreement the EU has ever concluded treats goods and services on the same basis. And most of the relevant services for goods are not covered by EU regulation in any case. Our commitments recognize that in future, when UK firms provide services into the EU, they will follow the same rules as firms in that EU Member State – meaning they simply cannot undercut EU service providers," May said.

    The UK prime minister also focused on the settlement of Northern Ireland issue.

    "Any settlement must respect the Good Friday Agreement that is the basis for Northern Ireland’s constitutional order and peace and stability there, and must be able to command cross-community support. A hard border, either between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland or between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, would not do so," May said.

    She noted that in order to avoid a "hard border" between Ireland and Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom and the European Union needed to agree on the "frictionless" movement of goods.

    "This is not the same thing as partial participation in the Single Market: British companies would not enjoy the same legal rights, for example," May said.

    The prime minister insisted that any demands to introduce checks between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland were unacceptable.

    "Neither side can demand the unacceptable of the other, such as an external customs border between different parts of the United Kingdom – which no other country would accept if they were in the same situation, or the UK seeking the rights of EU membership without the obligations," she wrote.

    The prime minister concluded by saying she hoped that London and Brussels would manage to find a way to maintain good and friendly relations after the Brexit.

    "With goodwill and determination on both sides, we can avoid a disorderly exit and find new ways of working together. In or out of the EU, we are still all part of our European family of nations and must stay good friends who support each other’s safety and prosperity," May added.

    The US Treasury Department
    CC BY 2.0 / Roman Boed / The US Treasury Department
    London, Washington Prepare Joint Post-Brexit Banking Rules, Closer Finance Links – US Treasury Department
    "What we are proposing is a fair arrangement that will work for the EU’s economy as well as for the UK’s without undermining the single market … This would be balanced by a strong security relationship to keep all our citizens safe from threats at home and abroad," the prime minister is expected to say.

    Earlier this month, Barnier called the UK government’s proposals on post-Brexit trade relations unacceptable and "dead." He pointed out that the United Kingdom could not have any special preferences in the EU single market. Barnier insisted that the United Kingdom could either stay in the single market and comply with all the relevant trade regulations or leave the trade bloc altogether. Barnier also said that in the event that there is no Brexit deal, the United Kingdom should introduce border checks between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland in order to prevent the emergence of a "hard border" between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

    In June 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. Although Brexit is scheduled for March 29, 2019, London and Brussels still cannot agree on a number of key issues, including the Irish border and the customs arrangements, making a no-deal scenario a possibility.

    On September 10, Barnier said that agreements could be finalized in late October or the beginning of November.

    Related:

    UK PM May: Britain and EU Can Achieve Orderly Brexit Deal 'With Goodwill'
    No-Deal Brexit May Lead to EU Car Prices Growth by $1,974 - Auto Trade Body
    'Imminent Reality': Sinn Fein Leader Warns Ireland May Reunite After Brexit
    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse