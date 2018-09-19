UK Brexit Minister: No Second Brexit Vote to Occur Despite Labour’s Calls

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab has urged the Labour party to clarify its stance on the withdrawal from the European Union and noted that the government will not hold a second referendum on the issue after the Labour party pledged to vote against Brexit agreement, the Sky News media outlet reported on Wednesday.

"I am writing to you to seek urgent clarification on Labour’s Brexit policy, following development over the weekend which suggests your party is moving towards a position of suspending Article 50 and delaying Brexit to hold a second referendum … The government has made clear that we will not hold a second referendum," Raab’s letter to Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer, obtained by the media outlet, read.

UK Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry of the Labour party said Friday that the party would vote against the Brexit deal when it would be proposed by the Conservative government.

Earlier in the day, Communities Secretary James Brokenshire told the Sky News channel that the UK government would consider a proposal by the media to make head-to-head election debates between party leaders a permanent fixture.

The official comment came amid Sky News efforts to make TV debates a regular thing in all future general polls and has proposed setting up an independent commission to run them. The initiative has received the support of active and former lawmakers.