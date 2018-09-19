UK Cabinet to Look at Sky News Call for Party Leaders' Election Debates

"This is one proposal that's being put forward, I'm sure we will look at this very, very closely and carefully," Communities Secretary James Brokenshire told the outlet.
Televised debates between leaders of main political parties were last held during the 2017 general election campaign. The next vote is not due until 2022.
Brokenshire stressed that the British government’s focus, for now, would stay on more pressing issues, such as the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union on March 29, 2019.
