Hungary Responds to UN, Rails It Will 'Never Be a Country of Migrants'

Hungary's foreign minister accused UN authorities of disseminating lies, resulting from their critical stance on Budapest's anti-migration policies, further emphasizing that the state would "never be a country of migrants."
"It is obvious that the UN officials spreading these lies about Hungary are biased pro-migration officials," Peter Szijjarto told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
READ MORE: Hungarian PM Scolds EU for Attempting to Strip States of Right to Defend Borders
The official also stressed that Hungary's authorities "will never allow one single illegal migrant to enter the territory" of the state.
In June, the Hungarian parliament passed a legislation that would criminalize helping undocumented migrants to stay in the country, in order to stop the activity of the pro-migrant organizations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)