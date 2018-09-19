Hungary Responds to UN, Rails It Will 'Never Be a Country of Migrants'

The news comes following an EU Parliament vote held last week that favored triggering Article 7 against Hungary, calling its new legislation concerning domestic media and opposition to EU migration policies a "threat" to democracy.

Hungary's foreign minister accused UN authorities of disseminating lies, resulting from their critical stance on Budapest's anti-migration policies, further emphasizing that the state would "never be a country of migrants."

"It is obvious that the UN officials spreading these lies about Hungary are biased pro-migration officials," Peter Szijjarto told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The official also stressed that Hungary's authorities "will never allow one single illegal migrant to enter the territory" of the state.

The Hungarian government has been opposing the EU migration policy for a long time. In July, Budapest withdrew from a UN global agreement on standard ways for countries to address migration-related issues, citing security concerns as the reason for leaving the recently agreed pact.

In June, the Hungarian parliament passed a legislation that would criminalize helping undocumented migrants to stay in the country, in order to stop the activity of the pro-migrant organizations.