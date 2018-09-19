Register
17:36 GMT +319 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    European Council President Donald Tusk holds a news conference after receiving British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit letter in notice of the UK's intention to leave the bloc under Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty to EU Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium March 29, 2017.

    Tusk: UK Proposals on Irish Border, Economy 'Need to be Reworked'

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The European Commission president slammed key negotiation points of Britain’s Brexit policy Wednesday, the latest complication in the UK prime minister’s plans as she struggles to them amid criticisms.

    The UK's Brexit stance on the Irish border and future trade with the European Union are unacceptable, EU president Donald Tusk said on Wednesday. 

    Tusk's comments come ahead of the EU summit in Salzburg, Austria, where he advocated close coordination on security and foreign policy issues, but warned that Britain's Chequers proposals and "other issues such as the Irish question, or the framework for economic cooperation, the UK's proposals will need to be reworked." 

    READ MORE: PM May's Chequers Plan Won't Get Passed Parliament — Former UK Brexit Secretary 

    "The Brexit negotiations are entering their decisive phase," Tusk said at a news conference. "Various scenarios are still possible today but I'd like to stress that some of Prime Minister May's proposals from Chequers indicated positive evolution in the UK's approach." 

    Tusk is expected to chair the 28-member summit later on Wednesday, mentioning that he would call an extra summit for EU leaders in mid-November to finalize Brexit negotiations.  

    READ MORE: European Council Chief Warns No Deal Brexit 'Quite Possible' 

    "Today there is perhaps more hope but there is surely less and less time," Tusk continued. "Every day that is left we must use for talks. I'd like to finalize them still this autumn." 

    Donald Tusk warned of a hard-Brexit in a letter to European leaders that Britain and mentioned that the European Union and UK were in the "final weeks of negotiations," urging the European Council to "review progress in these talks" just six months before Brexit is set to begin. 

    Related:

    Lithuania to Offer Border Standards at EU Summit in Salzburg - Press Service
    UK Better End Free Movement for EU Citizens If Not Part of Brexit Deal - MAC
    Tusk Urges Putin, Trump to Seek Solutions in Helsinki, Save Rules-Based World
    UK PM May: Britain and EU Can Achieve Orderly Brexit Deal 'With Goodwill'
    Tags:
    Brexit negotiations, Britain's EU referendum, Brexit, European Commission, European Council, Donald Tusk, Salzburg, European Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse