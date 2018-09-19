Lithuania to Offer Border Standards at EU Summit in Salzburg - Press Service

The press service emphasized in a statement on Wednesday that since Lithuania constantly had the support of the European Union, it attached importance to helping resolve pressing EU issues, such as migration.
READ MORE: Brexit, Bridges and War Zones: Crazy World of the European Union's Land Borders
"Lithuania has put forward a proposal to introduce a single set of external border standards. It uses modern technologies to control a 1,070-kilometer [664-mile] EU borderline. However, border protection is inadequate in some member states – which gives illegal migrants easy access to the Schengen area. Lithuania's experience can serve as an example to strengthen EU border control," the statement read.
One measure the country has taken was to send over 100 Lithuanian officers to the European Border and Coast Guard Agency FRONTEX.
According to Eurostat's estimates from January 2017, Lithuania is more popular with migrants as a gateway to Western Europe than as a destination country, with non-nationals representing 0.7 percent of its population.
All comments
Show new comments (0)