US Base in Poland to Change Geopolitics of Europe - Polish Defense Ministry

The establishment of a permanent US military base in Poland will change the geopolitical landscape of Europe, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Tomasz Szatkowski said on Wednesday.
"A new US base, including at least [some] elements of classic permanent [military] presence, could change the geopolitical landscape of Europe," Szatkowski said, as quoted by the Polish Press Agency.
The official added that a permanent US military base would have a strategic political influence that will continue to long-term containment, and also a "purely" military influence, since it would enhance existing troops and also open doors for receiving new personnel.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda held a meeting in Washington, during which it was announced that the United States was considering the idea of setting up a permanent military presence in Poland at Duda's request. The presidents have also signed an agreement to strengthen defense, military and energy security cooperation between the United States and Poland.
