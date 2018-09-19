US Base in Poland to Change Geopolitics of Europe - Polish Defense Ministry

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Once the US military base is established in Poland, the country would no longer be considered a buffer state, and would not promote "the sense of security," Polish Deputy Defense Minister Tomasz Szatkowski said on Wednesday.

The establishment of a permanent US military base in Poland will change the geopolitical landscape of Europe, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Tomasz Szatkowski said on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Warsaw Prepared to Pay for Construction of 'Fort Trump' in Poland — Duda

"A new US base, including at least [some] elements of classic permanent [military] presence, could change the geopolitical landscape of Europe," Szatkowski said, as quoted by the Polish Press Agency.

The official added that a permanent US military base would have a strategic political influence that will continue to long-term containment, and also a "purely" military influence, since it would enhance existing troops and also open doors for receiving new personnel.

© Sputnik / Stringer US to Consider Establishing Permanent Military Base in Poland - Trump

The deputy minister went on to say that after the establishment of the US military base, Poland would no longer be considered a "buffer state," something which would promote "the sense of security."

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda held a meeting in Washington, during which it was announced that the United States was considering the idea of setting up a permanent military presence in Poland at Duda's request. The presidents have also signed an agreement to strengthen defense, military and energy security cooperation between the United States and Poland.