Register
12:49 GMT +319 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Malmö Mosque

    Swedish Prosecutor OKs Construction of Mosque in Exchange for 3,000 Votes

    CC BY 2.0 / News Øresund - Johan Wessman / Malmö Mosque
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1011

    The case triggered a searing debate about the fairness of the Swedish election, resulting in at least three police reports reflecting accusations of unauthorized election meddling; however, the prosecution found that no crime was committed.

    The Alby Mosque in the Swedish town of Botkyrka broke no laws when it offered 3,000 votes to the Moderate Party in exchange for a building permit for a new mosque, chief prosecutor Alf Johansson at the Office for Corruption has ruled.

    Alf Johansson decided to put down two investigations initiated by the police and ruled not to initiate a third one, as "no crime" had occurred. According to Johansson, it is not illegal for the "interested parts" to set political requirements benefiting their own business, the tabloid daily newspaper Expressen reported.

    "The vast majority of people in this country have joined forces in political, religious, environmental, sports, humanitarian or other interest groups. Representatives of such associations often state their wishes or make demands on politicians to benefit the association's activities, ranging from concrete issues such as the construction of a sports venue or the preservation of a school to more abstract and vague requests such as the improvement of elderly care," Johansson explained.

    READ MORE: Swedish Mosque Caught 'Selling' Votes in Exchange for Construction Permit

    Urging the members to vote for a particular party, provided that the party is prepared to meet their interests, doesn't amount to seeking unlawful influence on the election and nor does the declaration of intent to do so, Johansson ruled.

    Johansson explained that prosecuting anybody was impossible in this case, adding that it wasn't his job to assess whether the unsuccessful agreement was "politically unethical or otherwise inappropriate."

    "It's like a chairman of a sports club calling on the membership to vote for the Center Party because they have promised to build a football pitch for the kids," he explained.

    Since pundits such as political scientist Bo Rothstein argued the case was tantamount to "corruption, which proved to have a negative effect on other democracies," the prosecution's lenience triggered the ire of Swedish social media users. While some argued the prosecutor was "either retarded or a political activist, or maybe even both," others ventured that the case would have led to a hullaballoo had other parties, such as the right-wing Sweden Democrats, been involved.

    "All else would have been racism," a user wrote wryly.

    READ MORE: 'No Time to Google', Swedish City Council Explains Funding of Islamist Movement

    Shortly before Sweden's general election on September 9, the former leader of the Greens in Botkyrka, Ali Khalil, arranged a secret meeting between the local Mosque leaders and the Moderates, during which his party's rivals were offered several thousand votes from the Muslim community in return for a construction permit for a new mosque. Had the deal come off, it would have resulted in a change of power in the municipality.

    Following the scandal, Ali Khalil left his post with the Green Party.

    READ MORE: Report on 'Europe's Worst Border Controls' 'Hushed Up' Before Sweden's Election

    Related:

    Swedish Party Reportedly Targeted Migrant Areas With 700,000 SMS on Election Day
    Tags:
    election, Islam, Green Party, Moderate Party (Sweden), Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    In the Ocean Deep: What You Don't Expect to See While Diving in Greece
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse