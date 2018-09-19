UK PM May: Britain and EU Can Achieve Orderly Brexit Deal 'With Goodwill'

British Prime Minister Theresa May is sure that “with goodwill and determination on both sides” the UK and EU can strike a good deal, expecting to have European Commission support in Brexit negotiations for the sake of the deal.

Theresa May said on Wednesday in a guest column for German Die Welt Daily newspaper that both sides need to show “goodwill and determination avoid a disorderly exit that would cause us all great difficulties and find new ways of working together.”

“In order to achieve a good result, the EU now has to do so after the United Kingdom developed its position,” wrote May saying that “no side can demand something totally unacceptable from the others, such as an external border between parts of the UK” in regard of the Northen Irish border – a cornerstone of current round of negotiations.

May wrote that the harder border between either Nothern Ireland and EU-member Ireland or Nothern Ireland and the rest of UK would threaten the peace and stability on the island.

“To avoid a hard border we need the frictionless movement of goods. This is not the same thing as partial participation in the Single Market: British companies would not enjoy the same legal rights, for example," she suggested.

May also answered one of the most vivid criticisms towards her approach to Brexit that it is impossible to separate the goods and services market as May’s plans suggested before. British PM noted that “no free trade agreement that the EU has ever concluded treats goods and services equally” and that the most relevant services for goods aren’t regulated by the EU anyway.

The new proposals, she suggested, would allow “frictionless movement” for goods and agricultural products in a free trade area which would create a business-friendly customs arrangement for both the EU and UK which would allow to “avoid the need for customs and regulatory checks at our shared borders.”

The next round on the negotiations on Brexit would be conducted on Wednesday and Thursday in Salzburg, Austria. UK Brexit minister Dominic Raab called these two days an "important milestone" in talks. EU's Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday said the bloc was ready to improve its proposal for an "insurance policy" backstop arrangement on how to manage the Irish border after Brexit.