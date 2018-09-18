Two People Who Recently Got Ill in Salisbury Not Exposed to Nerve Agent - Police

Earlier, local police cordoned off streets in Salisbury and an Italian restaurant as a "precautionary measure" after a man and woman fell ill amid reports of "possible nerve agent poisoning." At least one of the patients was thought to be Russian.

Following medical tests, UK police announced that the two people who recently became ill in Salisbury had not been poisoned by a nerve agent, despite initial reports suggesting that the couple’s symptoms were “consistent with Novichok poisoning.”

"Tests have confirmed that the two patients who fell ill in Prezzo restaurant in Salisbury on Sunday evening were not exposed to any kind of nerve agent. Following test results, at this stage, this is not being treated as suspicious," the Salisbury police said in its Twitter blog.

READ MORE: Twitter Ridicules Reports of 'Russians' Being Poisoned in Salisbury Restaurant

© AFP 2018 / Niklas Halle'n TripAdvisor Travelers' Site Temporarily Blocks Comments for Salisbury Cathedral

The city of Salisbury once again became the focus of interest last week after UK authorities accused two Russian nationals, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, of carrying out a failed nerve agent attack on the Skripal family in March. The police released their images and claimed that both were Russian military intelligence officers — which the suspects later denied in an interview.