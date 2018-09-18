Suspected Murderer of Chemnitz Resident Released Over Lack of Evidence – Lawyer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iraqi citizen Yousif A., 22, a suspect in the murder of Daniel Hillig, a resident of Germany's Chemnitz, was released from custody on Tuesday, defendant’s lawyer Ulrich Dost-Roxin said.

The suspect's arrest warrant was revoked due to lack of evidence, according to the lawyer. Dost-Roxin pointed out that the witnesses had failed to identify Yousif A. as the perpetrator, and the police never found his fingerprints on the knife thought to have been used in the crime.

Hillig was killed in Chemnitz on August 26, allegedly by two migrants of Iraqi and Syrian descent.

The murder sparked a wave of anti-immigrant rallies and counterprotests in recent weeks, with thousands of people taking to the streets of the Saxon city. Around 18 people have been injured and hundreds have been detained during the rallies due to the clashes with between police and various groups of protestors.