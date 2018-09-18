UK Minister for Europe Urges Macedonians to Vote for Name Change

"I hope that the people will participate in the referendum on September 30. I consider that it will be a significant step forward for Macedonia and I believe that everyone, especially young people, will show interest in the decision… Young people should realize that it is about their future and to understand that it is a step forward that will allow Macedonia to join other countries in NATO and the EU," Duncan said as quoted by the Macedonian Information Agency.
Duncan, who is currently visiting Macedonia, spoke after meeting with Koco Angjushev, Macedonia's deputy prime minister, responsible for economic affairs, and signing a memorandum on energy strategy.
A referendum on the deal, reached in June, will be held on September 30. If the name change is approved, the country will be able to seek NATO and EU membership.
