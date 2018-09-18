UK Minister for Europe Urges Macedonians to Vote for Name Change

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan called on Macedonians on Tuesday to vote in the upcoming referendum for the country's new name, and make a decision that would open the path to EU and NATO membership.

"I hope that the people will participate in the referendum on September 30. I consider that it will be a significant step forward for Macedonia and I believe that everyone, especially young people, will show interest in the decision… Young people should realize that it is about their future and to understand that it is a step forward that will allow Macedonia to join other countries in NATO and the EU," Duncan said as quoted by the Macedonian Information Agency.

READ MORE: EU Commission: Macedonia's Name Vote Should Be Free From Foreign Influence

Duncan, who is currently visiting Macedonia, spoke after meeting with Koco Angjushev, Macedonia's deputy prime minister, responsible for economic affairs, and signing a memorandum on energy strategy.

© AP Photo / Boris Grdanoski Way the Referendum Over Macedonia Naming Formulated Is 'Scam in Itself' - Author

On June 17, the Greek and Macedonian foreign ministers signed an agreement on renaming the former Yugoslav Republic to the Republic of North Macedonia after a decades-long dispute.

A referendum on the deal, reached in June, will be held on September 30. If the name change is approved, the country will be able to seek NATO and EU membership.