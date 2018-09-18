EU Signs Partnership on Crisis Management With UN for 2019-2021

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Council of the European Union has adopted conclusions in support of the UN-EU strategic partnership on peace operations and crisis management for the period from 2019 to 2021, the council's press service said.

"The Council recognized the mutually beneficial nature of the longstanding UN-EU cooperation on peacekeeping and civilian, police and military crisis management… highlighted the significance of including women, peace and security as an overarching priority," the press release read.

The Council of the European Union also reiterated the block's commitment to "a strong UN as the bedrock of the multilateral rules-based order," and pledged to continue providing the organization with political and financial support as well as expertise, according to the press release.

"Close cooperation helps UN and EU missions and operations act more coherently and effectively to address various security challenges and ensure a positive and sustainable impact on the ground," the press release noted.

READ MORE: Watchdog Welcomes EU Recognition of UK Mass Surveillance as Rights Violation

© AFP 2018 / UN Embargo Policy Futile as DPRK Continues Sanctions Violations - Reports

According to the Delegation of the European Union to the United Nations, the bloc is the single largest financial contributor to the UN system, accounting for 30.38 percent of the organization's regular budget.

UN General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak earlier stated that the 28-nation European Union (EU) needs to play a more active role in the United Nations system and take on more responsibilities.