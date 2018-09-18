EU Signs Partnership on Crisis Management With UN for 2019-2021

"The Council recognized the mutually beneficial nature of the longstanding UN-EU cooperation on peacekeeping and civilian, police and military crisis management… highlighted the significance of including women, peace and security as an overarching priority," the press release read.
The Council of the European Union also reiterated the block's commitment to "a strong UN as the bedrock of the multilateral rules-based order," and pledged to continue providing the organization with political and financial support as well as expertise, according to the press release.
"Close cooperation helps UN and EU missions and operations act more coherently and effectively to address various security challenges and ensure a positive and sustainable impact on the ground," the press release noted.
UN General Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak earlier stated that the 28-nation European Union (EU) needs to play a more active role in the United Nations system and take on more responsibilities.
