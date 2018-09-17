Hungary to Challenge EU Parliament Ruling - Reports

"We will not give up our right to defend a border, no-one can take an iota of that away from us," he said during a speech in parliament in Budapest.
The statement was made after two-thirds of the EU parliament last week voted in favor of triggering article 7 against Hungary, calling its new legislation concerning the domestic media and opposition to EU migration policies a "threat" to democracy.
READ MORE: Orban Under Fire as EU Parliament Debates Hungary's Human Rights Record
Orban has also denounced the proposed EU measure to deploy a 10,000-strong force to guard the borders of the bloc, stressing that each country has right to defend its own territory.
In June, the Hungarian parliament passed a legislation that would criminalize helping undocumented migrants to stay in the country, in order to stop the activity of the pro-migrant organizations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)