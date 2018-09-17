Register
22:40 GMT +3
17 September 2018
    An employee of French train maker Alstom, waves from a window upon the arrival of Alstom's first hydrogen-powered train at the train station in Bremervoerde, Germany as it enters service on September 16, 2018. Patrik STOLLARZ / AFP

    'Ready for Serial Production:' Germany Welcomes First Ever Hydrogen Train

    The new Alstom trains, despite being a more costly alternative to conventional diesel ones, are famously low-noise and zero-emissions vehicles.

    Germany has unveiled the world’s first hydrogen-powered train, thereby marking a historic step to challenge the leadership of the highly polluting diesel trains with a more eco-friendly transport option.

    A 100-kilometer (62-mile) rail stretch connecting the cities of Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde and Buxtehude in northern Germany saw on Monday two cutting edge blue Coradia iLint trains, built by French TGV-maker Alstom.

    In this Aug. 21, 2017 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Fuxing bullet train, China's latest high-speed train, arrives at a train station in northern China's Tianjin Municipality
    © AP Photo / Yang Baosen/Xinhua
    China Mulls Bullet Train to India via Myanmar, Bangladesh

    According to Alstom CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge’s statement at the ribbon-cutting ceremony in  Bremervoerde, the world’s first hydrogen train is “entering commercial service” and is ready for mass production.

    In an ambitious plan, the company will introduce another 14 brand-new zero-emissions trains to Lower Saxony by 2021, while other states are also reportedly poised not to lag behind.

    The Coradia iLint trains are supplied with fuel cells that produce electricity through hydrogen mixing with oxygen, which allows for the engine equipment not to emit any dangerous fumes into the atmosphere.

    Although the train as such is more expensive than its diesel rival, it is cheaper to operate it, Stefan Schrank, the project's manager at Alstom, told AFP. 

    READ MORE: WATCH: Tractor-Trailer Smashed in Half by Train

    Other countries are reportedly also eager to introduce hydrogen trains, namely Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Italy and Canada. 

