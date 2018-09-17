Register
21:35 GMT +3
17 September 2018
    Migrants stand outside the walls of the Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, May 2, 2018

    MSF Calls for Evacuation of Minors From Moria Refugee Camp Amid Rising Suicides

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF, or Doctors Without Borders) on Monday called for the immediate evacuation of the most vulnerable inhabitants from Greece's Moria refugee camp amid growing numbers of suicides among minors and poor living conditions.

    According to MSF's press release, there are multiple cases of teenage suicide attempts or self-harm incidents at the camp every week, and other violent incidents to which teenagers and children at the facility are subjected to, combined with a lack of protection for vulnerable people.

    "It is time to immediately evacuate the most vulnerable to safe accommodation in other European countries and to stop this never-ending cycle of emergency decongestions and the horrendous conditions we continue to witness in Moria. It is time to end the EU-Turkey deal," Louise Roland-Gosselin, MSF’s head of mission in Greece, said as quoted in the press release.

    READ MORE: 'Tragic': Greek Migrant Camp Workers Plan Strike, Protest Overcrowding Crisis

    Migrants wait to disembark from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix in the Sicilian port town of Augusta, Italy, Sunday, June 7, 2015
    © AP Photo / Carmelo Imbesi
    Radical Alternative: Austria, Italy Propose Migrant Processing at Sea
    MSF stated on Monday, that in the first two weeks of September, more than 1,500 people arrived at the island of Lesbos, where the overcrowded Moria camp is located.

    Dr. Declan Barry, MSF’s medical coordinator in Greece, stated that the Moria camp had an unsanitary environment, which has led to the spread of various medical conditions.

    READ MORE: People Smuggling Ring Smashed as Migrant Death Toll Rises on the Mediterranean Sea

    "Moreover, the environment is unsafe and unsanitary, and as a result, we see many cases of recurrent diarrhea and skin infections in children of all ages. At this level of overcrowding and unsanitary conditions, the risk of outbreaks is very high," Barry said.

    The Moria camp, according to MSF, only has a capacity of 3,100 people — it currently hosts 9,000 people, a third of whom are children. MSF has been working outside of Moria, focusing on the pediatric and mental health for minors, as well as sexual and reproductive health since late 2017.

