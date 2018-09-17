TripAdvisor Mulling When to Unblock Page With Reviews of Salisbury Cathedral

LONDON (Sputnik) - TripAdvisor is mulling when to lift the suspension off the page of the Salisbury Cathedral overrun with spoof reviews referring to two Russian citizens that UK authorities suspect of an attack on former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal, the UK press office of the company said on Monday.

"The duration of the suspension is determined on a case-by-case basis. As such, we will continue to monitor incoming review submissions in order to determine the most appropriate time to end the temporary suspension," the press office told Sputnik.

The page was blocked on Saturday, a few days after Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, suspected by London of the poisoning of Russian former GRU agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, said in an interview to RT that they had come to Salisbury to see the sights, the cathedral, in particular.

The interview took place after on September 5 the UK Crown Prosecution Service said that it had sufficient evidence to indict Petrov and Boshirov on the charges related to the attack. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the Russian military intelligence had been behind the poisoning and claimed that the suspects were its employees.

Reacting to these accusations, Petrov and Boshirov told RT that they had gone to Salisbury as tourists to see the famous cathedral and Old Sarum hillfort.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned in March with what London claimed was the A234 nerve agent in Salisbury. The UK authorities accused Russia of staging the attack, which Moscow has repeatedly denied. The two victims have since been discharged from the hospital.

