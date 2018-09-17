Register
17:21 GMT +3
    Pro-remain supporters of Britain staying in the EU, wear EU flag masks as they take part in an anti-Brexit protest outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Lawmakers are due to vote late Monday or early Tuesday on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, which aims to convert around 12,000 EU laws and regulations into domestic statute on the day the country leaves the bloc in March 2019

    EU Energy Chief Says to Run in EU Parliament Election as Socialists' Candidate

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - European Commission's Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said that he would run in the May 2019 European Parliament election as a candidate from the Party of European Socialists.

    "Today I am standing in front of you ready to serve Europe in yet another capacity. Nine members of the party of the European socialists from across Europe, as required by our internal rules set in June, have granted me their support, and I am truly honored by this trust. It allows me to confirm that I want to be in the lead and energize our collective efforts within the social-democratic family to push forward concrete, convincing, inspiring solutions for the people of Europe," Sefcovic said at a press conference.

    Sefcovic emphasized that he supported an "assertive" EU policy in strategic economic sectors.

    "I stand for strong European industrial policy in strategic sectors through private-public partnerships," European Commission's Vice-President for Energy Union Maros Sefcovic said.

    He went on to say that he also welcomed EU autonomy in the "key breakthrough technologies" area.

    The Party of European Socialists unites 34 socialist, social democratic and labor parties from the EU member states and Norway. Its Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats is currently the second largest group in the European Parliament, with 189 seats out of 750, while the majority European People's Party group has 218 seats.

