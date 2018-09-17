Register
15:46 GMT +317 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz shake hands after giving a statment to the media in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, September 16, 2018.

    Austria, Germany in Tune on Brexit Ahead of Salzburg Summit Talks

    © REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    During pre-EU Summit discussion, German and Austrian leaders spoke among other things about the importance of avoiding a no trade deal scenario as a result of the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

    Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who spoke with the German leader Angela Merkel on Sunday, is hosting the Informal Summit of Heads of State or Government in Salzburg on September 19 —20. 

    On Monday, Mr. Kurz tweeted about the meeting with Mrs. Merkel, calling it a preparation discussion ahead of the EU heads of state or government informal gathering.

    "We have the same view that we must do all we can to avoid a hard Brexit," the Austrian Chancellor said.

    While illegal migration, border security and resilience in cyberspace are high on the Salzburg Summit agenda, EU leaders plan to end the meeting in "EU27 format to discuss Brexit."

    The Council of the European Union sees the summit as an opportunity to "discuss the state of play of the Brexit talks and the next steps."

    READ MORE: All Scenarios Will Cost the UK Economy — IMF Chief on Impact of Brexit Deal

    'Worst Decision Ever'

    Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz
    © REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger
    EU Won’t Let UK Divide Bloc's 'United Front' in Brexit Talks – Austrian Chancellor

    Current Brexit talks and the final deal agreement in October take place during Austria's presidency of the Council of the European Union, which the country assumed on July 1, 2018.

    Addressing the EU Parliament, Mr. Kurz said in July that among various issues on the table for the Austrian presidency, he "was thinking of Brexit."

    "Of course we're unhappy that the United Kingdom is poised to leave the European Union but more important than that is managing an orderly departure," he said.

    Previously, the Austrian Chancellor also called Brexit "probably the worst decision of recent years."

    "Our big goal is to make a contribution during the presidency so that our chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, can continue to successfully lead the member states together so that we can bring about a deal with Britain to avoid a hard Brexit and to secure an orderly future together," Kurz stressed.

    On Monday, Michel Barnier said that Brexit negotiations are being conducted in a spirit of "good cooperation." It has also been reported that Brussels is working on the technical fix to the issue of the Irish border, which could potentially boost Brxit talks towards a breakthrough.

    The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in June 2016 and is expected to do so by late March 2019.

    Related:

    EU Won't Let UK Divide Bloc's 'United Front' in Brexit Talks – Kurz
    All Scenarios Will Cost the UK Economy - IMF Chief on Impact of Brexit Deal
    Tags:
    Brexit, Sebastian Kurz, Angela Merkel, Germany, Europe, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse