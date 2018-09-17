Spanish PM Announces Constitutional Reform to End Personal Privileges

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday announced constitutional reform that would strip officials and members of parliament of special judiciary protection.

"I am announcing the reform of the Spanish Constitution to cancel personal privileges in Spain. We want to reach a consensus," Sanchez said.

The Prime Minister addressed the high level of protection from the legal system that Spanish MPs enjoy, particularly because it allows them to avoid corruption charges.

He also mentioned that the 2019 budget proposal would be presented before parliament between November and December.

A total of 250,000 people, including 232,000 law enforcement officials, enjoy judicial privileges in Spain, meaning that in case of a lawsuit, their cases are considered only by high courts.