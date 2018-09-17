Sputnik Among Top 20 Most Visited News Sites in France

According to MMX Multi-Platform data from US media measurement and analytics company comScore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, Sputnik is one of France’s top 20 most visited news/information outlets, closely trailing giants like Les Echos, and Le Dauphine Libéré.

Sputnik ranks 5th among all foreign media websites in France, behind the Yahoo-HuffPost News Network, but ahead of the BBC Sites, The Guardian, and CNN Network. It also ranks ahead of French media giants such as Liberation CNews and Nouvelobs.

In July 2017, desktop-only data from comScore showed that Sputnik was the 69th most visited news/information outlet in France.

READ MORE: Russia to Retaliate If RT, Sputnik Denied Accreditation in France — Lawmaker

© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov Moscow Slams Denial of Accreditation for Sputnik in France as Discrimination

Our own data, which includes social media statistics as well as desktop and mobile, show that Sputnik’s overall audience has tripled since July 2017.

We thank our readers for their belief in the pluralism of opinions and their respect for freedom of expression.

We are also thankful for our growing audience in African countries, Canada, Brussels, Switzerland and other French-speaking readers around the world.