Sputnik Among Top 20 Most Visited News Sites in France

Sputnik ranks 5th among all foreign media websites in France, behind the Yahoo-HuffPost News Network, but ahead of the BBC Sites, The Guardian, and CNN Network. It also ranks ahead of French media giants such as Liberation CNews and Nouvelobs.
In July 2017, desktop-only data from comScore showed that Sputnik was the 69th most visited news/information outlet in France.
We thank our readers for their belief in the pluralism of opinions and their respect for freedom of expression.
We are also thankful for our growing audience in African countries, Canada, Brussels, Switzerland and other French-speaking readers around the world.
