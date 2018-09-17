Register
17 September 2018
    British Prime Minister Theresa May

    UK PM May Upbeat About Likelihood Parliament Will Endorse Possible Brexit Deal

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    0 03

    British Prime Minister Theresa May has advised opponents in her party that unless they support her potential withdrawal deal with the EU, they'll face a 'no deal' scenario.

    "When we come to it, I think parliament will vote for a deal because people will see the importance of a deal that maintains a good trading relationship with the EU… but gives us the freedom to take the benefits and opportunities of Brexit," she told BBC in an interview.

    When she was asked would what happen if the deal were rejected, she said that the European Union is not "going to give a better deal at that point."

    "I think that the alternative to that will be having no deal," Theresa May stated.

    Earlier in September, London Mayor Sadiq Khan shared in an article his belief that the citizens of the UK should hold another vote on Brexit in order to take back control over the exit process.

    READ MORE: Bank of England: No-Deal Brexit Could Be as Catastrophic as 2008 Crisis

    The Union Jack (bottom) and the European Union flag are seen flying, at the border of Gibraltar with Spain
    © REUTERS / Jon Nazca
    Chequers Deal With EU Could Be 'Undone' After Brexit - Environment Secretary
    The UK Prime Minister, in turn, has denied the possibility that another referendum on Brexit could be held, insisting that the ultimate decision was made during the 2016 vote.

    Since the United Kingdom initiated the process of withdrawing from the European Union in March 2017, various sectors of the UK economy have been facing uncertainty over the probability of a 'hard Brexit', since both parties have failed to agree on the issue of future economic relations.

