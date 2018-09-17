UK PM May Upbeat About Likelihood Parliament Will Endorse Possible Brexit Deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May has advised opponents in her party that unless they support her potential withdrawal deal with the EU, they'll face a 'no deal' scenario.

"When we come to it, I think parliament will vote for a deal because people will see the importance of a deal that maintains a good trading relationship with the EU… but gives us the freedom to take the benefits and opportunities of Brexit," she told BBC in an interview.

When she was asked would what happen if the deal were rejected, she said that the European Union is not "going to give a better deal at that point."

"I think that the alternative to that will be having no deal," Theresa May stated.

Earlier in September, London Mayor Sadiq Khan shared in an article his belief that the citizens of the UK should hold another vote on Brexit in order to take back control over the exit process.

The UK Prime Minister, in turn, has denied the possibility that another referendum on Brexit could be held, insisting that the ultimate decision was made during the 2016 vote.

Since the United Kingdom initiated the process of withdrawing from the European Union in March 2017, various sectors of the UK economy have been facing uncertainty over the probability of a 'hard Brexit', since both parties have failed to agree on the issue of future economic relations.