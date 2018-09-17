Puigdemont Will Not Run in EU Elections as Flemish N-VA Party Candidate

"No, of course not. I am fighting for Catalonia, I am here [in Belgium] only temporarily. I would return to Catalonia tomorrow if I could… I want to work for the freedom of my country, my struggle is there," Puigdemont told the Het Belang van Limburg newspaper when asked if he planned to run as the N-VA candidate.
Legally, Puigdemont could use this opportunity to participate in the European elections under the EU laws, which allow any citizen of a member state to vote or be a candidate in their country of residence.
READ MORE: Flemish N-VA Member, Puigdemont Could Be Cross-Candidatures in EU Vote — Source
In Spain, the former Catalan president, who in August returned to Belgium from Germany, would risk being arrested on suspicion of rebellion and misuse of public funds. Nevertheless, Madrid removed a European warrant for the politician's arrest after a German court ruled that Puigdemont could be extradited to Spain on embezzlement charges but not over sedition.
All comments
Show new comments (0)