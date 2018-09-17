Russian Envoy Slams Reports Alleging Espionage in Switzerland as 'Absurd'

"There are indeed many employees at the Russian Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva, which reflects the priority given to cooperation with the United Nations and its specialized agencies by Russia… We consider such accusations absurd and clearly politically motivated," Gatilov said as quoted in a statement released on the official website of the Russian Permanent Mission to the UNOG.
The Russian Embassy in Switzerland has condemned Tages-Anzeiger for the release of the article, which, according to the Russian diplomatic mission, was "characterized by the absence of any facts."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, stressed that Russia would be ready to comment on the reports as soon as it received facts supporting the claims.
