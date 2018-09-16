Register
    Daffodils are placed by a police cordon backdropped by a tent covering the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018

    UK Police Seal Off Restaurant in Salisbury After 2 People Taken Ill - Reports

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Two people fell ill after eating in a restaurant in Salisbury, Reuters reported Sunday.

    "Police were called by the ambulance service to Prezzo, High Street, Salisbury at 6.45 pm today following a medical incident involving two people — a man and a woman," a Wiltshire Police statement was quoted by Reuters. "As a precautionary measure, the restaurant and surrounding roads have been cordoned off while officers attend the scene and establish the circumstances surrounding what led them to become ill," Wiltshire Police said.

    Former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with what London claimed was an A234 nerve agent in Salisbury in early March.

    On July 4, two people were poisoned in the city of Amesbury, allegedly with the same nerve agent, which left one UK woman dead. UK authorities have accused Russia of orchestrating the attacks, but Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement.

    A police officer near the Mill pub in Salisbury, where the traces of the nerve agent used to poison former Main Intelligence Directorate colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found
    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    'Dr. Novichok': Two More Suspects Wanted in Skripal Case – Reports
    Last week, London said it had identified Russian nationals Alexander Petrov andRuslan Boshirov  as the suspects in the Salisbury attack. Moreover, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russian military intelligence (GRU) of orchestrating the alleged poisoning.

    On Thursday, the RT broadcaster released an interview with Petrov and Boshirov, alleged Skripal poisoining suspects, in which the men refuted any involvement in the Skripal case, saying that they had no relation to the GRU service and had been visiting the United Kingdom as tourists.

    Boshirov and Petrov emphasized in their interview that they were middle-level businessmen working in the area of sports supplements, not intelligence officers as claimed by London. The two individuals insisted that they visited Salisbury in March to visit local tourist sites.

    UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan said Friday that the UK would seek a speedy implementation of the EU sanctions against Russia related to the alleged use of chemical weapons and would also strive for further strengthening of anti-Moscow stance.

    Tags:
    restaurant, poisoning, police, Salisbury, United Kingdom
