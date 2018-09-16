Chequers Deal With EU Could Be 'Undone' After Brexit - Environment Secretary

May’s Chequers plan on Brexit has evoked opposition even among members of the governing Tory Party since its inception, with Boris Johnson and David Davis resigning from their respective cabinet positions in July over her Brexit policy, claiming that the prime minister was giving too much away to the European Union.

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove claimed that the Parliament could simply "undo" the Chequers deal once the UK has left the bloc.

According to the official, the plan is permanent, but might be changed in future.

"The Chequers approach is the right one for now because we have got to make sure that we respect that vote and take advantage of the opportunities of being outside the European Union," Gove told the BBC, adding that "a future prime minister could always choose to alter the relationship between Britain and the European Union."

Earlier this month, former Brexit Secretary Steve Baker claimed that up to 80 MPs are prepared to vote against PM May's Chequers plan in order to take it off the table and thus challenge the current government.

The Brexit deal between London and Brussels is expected to be finalized by the end of October, with the United Kingdom leaving the EU on March 29.