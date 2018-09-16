Register
    The Union Jack (bottom) and the European Union flag are seen flying, at the border of Gibraltar with Spain, in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016, after Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum

    Chequers Deal With EU Could Be 'Undone' After Brexit - Environment Secretary

    May’s Chequers plan on Brexit has evoked opposition even among members of the governing Tory Party since its inception, with Boris Johnson and David Davis resigning from their respective cabinet positions in July over her Brexit policy, claiming that the prime minister was giving too much away to the European Union.

    Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove claimed that the Parliament could simply "undo" the Chequers deal once the UK has left the bloc.

    According to the official, the plan is permanent, but might be changed in future.

    READ MORE: 'People Must Get a Final Say': London Mayor Calls for Another Brexit Vote

    "The Chequers approach is the right one for now because we have got to make sure that we respect that vote and take advantage of the opportunities of being outside the European Union," Gove told the BBC, adding that "a future prime minister could always choose to alter the relationship between Britain and the European Union."

    A close-up detail of the cover of a European Union British passport
    © REUTERS / Mal Langsdon
    Brexit Deal: Chequers Plan Means UK Leaving EU 'in Name Only' - Ex-UK Politician
    Earlier this month, former Brexit Secretary Steve Baker claimed that up to 80 MPs are prepared to vote against PM May's Chequers plan in order to take it off the table and thus challenge the current government.

    The Brexit deal between London and Brussels is expected to be finalized by the end of October, with the United Kingdom leaving the EU on March 29.

    'People Must Get a Final Say': London Mayor Calls for Another Brexit Vote
    UK's Russia Sanctions Bid Snags On Brexit Date – Security Minister
    No-Deal Brexit Could Lead to Financial Crisis as Bad as 2008 – Bank of England
    Labour Party to Vote Against Brexit Deal - UK Shadow Foreign Secretary
    Chequers, Brexit, Steve Baker, Michael Gove, Theresa May, European Union, United Kingdom
