Register
14:11 GMT +316 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    UK Parliament

    Most UK Citizens Ready to Vote for Third Party, Poll Finds

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The support for Labour has dwindled over its anti-Semitism crisis and the Conservatives have torn themselves apart over Brexit.

    More than half of Britons have expressed their readiness to vote for a third party, now that the two main parties that dominate the House of Commons have lost people's confidence over various issues, a recent poll by BMG Research has indicated.

    In April, a poll which encompassed 1,500 people showed that 43 percent of respondents would consider voting for a third new center-ground party, while 34 percent of respondents said they would not.

    Since then, the number of those willing to vote for a third party has increased dramatically and by September had soared all the way to 52 percent — more than half of respondents — saying that they would consider giving their vote to a new party, while only 25 percent said they would not do so.

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, right, talks with Opposition Labour Party leader Michael Foot, second left, during a Commonwealth Day reception at Marlborough House, in London on March 14, 1983. Other people unidentified. (AP Photo/Staff/Dear)
    © AP Photo / Staff/Dear
    UK Politicians Decry New Claims Ex Labour Head Michael Foot Was Paid by Soviets
    The poll could be particularly worrisome for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as a third of respondents said they support a split within the party.

    The frustration at the Labour Party comes following a long-running discrimination crisis, in which Corbyn has been pushed to apologize after the party sought to alter the internationally recognized definition of anti-Semitism.

    The Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Theresa May, on the other hand, lost public support due to their inability to solve the Brexit issue, with May's Cabinet's compromise plan being so unpopular that open discussions have begun as to how to oust the prime minister herself. While some suggested that former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson should become the new leader, a handful of MPs reportedly threatened to quit the party if that were to be the case.

    But which would be the third centrist movement? The Independent speculates that the Liberal Democrats, who currently have 12 seats in the House of Commons (compared to 316 and 257 for Tories and Labour, accordingly), could take on this role.

    Police stand in a cordon as a pro-Europe (R) marcher on a March for Europe demonstration against the Brexit vote in Parliament Square in central London
    © AFP 2018 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    Brexit Shambles Could Provoke 'Huge Cry for Self-Governance' in UK - Analyst
    Its leader, Vince Cable, has issued a call for the "disillusioned" supporters of the main parties to join him on his quest against Brexit, not unlike the existing Labour "registered supporter" mechanism, which allows people to voice their support while not engaging in traditional party activities. Additionally, members of the party who are not MPs would also be eligible to run for leadership.

    "Whether you see yourself as a liberal, social democrat, progressive, or centrist there is a home for you here, particularly as we fight Brexit together," Cable told the Press Association.

    "I have made proposals to open up our movement to become an even more powerful force at the center of British politics, standing up to power and privilege to bring fairness and opportunity for everyone."

    The Liberal Democrats are currently the fourth most represented party in the House of Commons, surpassed by the left-leaning Scottish National Party with 35 seats.

    Related:

    UK Politicians Decry New Claims Ex Labour Head Michael Foot Was Paid by Soviets
    'Finance Should Never Be Master of the Economy' - UK Labour Spokesman
    UK Penitentiary System Facing 'Another Strangeways Riot' - Ex-Prison Officer
    'Not Safe, Not Secure': Chequers Deal Puts PM Position at Risk - UK Politician
    UK Could Face Legal Action Over Exports of Surveillance Tech - NGO
    UK Uses Skripal Affair to Further Its Goals in Ukraine, Syria – Journalist
    Tags:
    support, poll, vote, Brexit, UK Liberal Democrat Party, House of Commons, Vince Cable, Jeremy Corbyn, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse