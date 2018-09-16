'People Must Get a Final Say': London Mayor Calls for Another Brexit Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan expressed a belief that the UK citizens should hold another vote on the country's exiting the European Union in order to take control back over the Brexit process.

According to Khan, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has failed to agree on the Brexit terms within her own party, to say nothing of the deal with the European Union.

"So, after a lot of careful consideration, I’ve decided the people must get a final say. This means a public vote on any deal or a vote on a no-deal, alongside the option of staying in the EU… Another public vote on Brexit was never inevitable, or something I ever thought I’d have to call for. But the government’s abject failure – and the huge risk we face of a bad deal or a 'no deal' Brexit – means that giving people a fresh say is now the right – and only – approach left for our country," Khan wrote in Sunday's Observer newspaper.

The UK prime minister has denied the possibility of holding another referendum on Brexit on numerous occasions, saying that the ultimate decision was made during the 2016 vote.

The United Kingdom and the European Union have to address three important issues by the end of October, which will enable the smooth Brexit process with respect for the two parties' interests: to finalize a treaty on the UK departure from the European Union, resolve the issue of the Irish border and decide on the format of future relations.

