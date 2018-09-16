Chemnitz Police Detain Six Who Beat Iranian National After Argument

On Saturday, at the request of the prosecutor's office the detained individuals appeared before the court, which issued an arrest warrant for one of the offenders, the press release added.
On September 6, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer expressed his understanding for anti-migrant protests in the city of Chemnitz and said that the migration issue was the root of all political problems in the country.
In turn, several German migrant communities, as well as pro-migrant and anti-racism charities, have sent an open letter to the German Interior Minister demanding his resignation after his latest comments on the migration issue.
Germany has been one of the EU states which have accepted the largest number of refugees since Europe's migration crisis erupted in 2015. Berlin's open-door policy, which resulted in hundreds of thousands of people pouring into the country from the Middle East and North Africa, has prompted criticism from those claiming that the security situation in the country has worsened due to the influx of the undocumented migrants.
