Register
19:33 GMT +315 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tourists reflected in a EU logo

    Head of Munich Security Conference: 'Peace Only With, Not Against Russia'

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Europe
    Get short URL
    130

    The chairman of one of the main European security forums has laid out his vision as to how the EU should change its approach to foreign policy in the context of recent changes in international relations, such as the increasing number of conflicts and tense relations with Russia.

    Wolfgang Ischinger, head of the Munich Security Conference, has published an op-ed in the German newspaper Bild regarding the current state of international affairs and the changes that the EU needs to undergo in order to adapt to the new situation. According to Ischinger, the world has become a less stable place and is engulfed in crises and conflicts. At the same time, the EU is gradually losing support from the US.

    READ MORE: Paris Mulls Developing New EU Security Framework Involving Russia — French Envoy

    The chairman of the Munich Security Conference suggested several steps that the EU could take in the current situation. Namely, he proposed a double strategy in relations with Russia — to have "as much dialogue as possible and as much defense as needed." He stressed the necessity to "keep the door open" for Moscow and added that "peace or security are only possible with, not against Russia."

    Moreover, he urged limiting the veto right of EU countries when discussing the bloc's foreign policy. He noted that when any EU country can veto a foreign policy-related decision, neither Washington, nor Moscow, nor Beijing can take "500 million Europeans seriously."

    President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their bilateral meeting, Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Brussels, Belgium
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    EU Will Not 'Sit Like Rabbit in Headlights' in Face of US Sanctions - German FM

    Ischinger also stood for the idea of creating an EU military in order to reduce dependence on the US. He further added that Germany should no longer turn a blind eye to conflicts east and south of the EU's borders and that Europe must actively engage with them.

    The report came amid rising security concerns in Europe caused by uncontrolled migration into the EU, which started in 2015 and allegedly allowed many extremists to sneak into the Schengen zone undetected. Another point of concern for Brussels is Moscow, which the EU accuses of allegedly initiating the conflict in eastern Ukraine and of a military build-up on its western borders. Relations between NATO members and Russia have been deteriorating ever since. Moscow has denied the accusations and noted that it was reinforcing its borders in order to prevent the Ukrainian conflict from spilling over onto its territory.

    READ MORE: EU Prolongs Sanctions Against Russia "Over Ukrainian Conflict" by 6 Months

    At the same time, a conflict has arisen within NATO following the election of US President Donald Trump in 2016. Trump pressured America's NATO allies to step up their donations to the alliance's military budget, allegedly threatening to pull the US out of the military bloc otherwise. Furthermore, he questioned why the US should spend so much on defending the EU from threats, while European spending on security remains so low. 

    Related:

    EU Prolongs Sanctions Against Russia "Over Ukrainian Conflict" by 6 Months
    Paris Mulls Developing New EU Security Framework Involving Russia - French Envoy
    Tsipras Now Even 'Bigger EU Fanatic But 'Feels Uncomfortable' Over Russia Row
    EU Sanctions Against Russia Senseless - Italian Interior Minister Salvini
    Russia Hopes to Normalize Relations with EU - Kremlin
    Macron Believes EU Should Create 'New Approaches to Security with Russia'
    German FM Says EU Needs Good Long-Term Relations With Russia
    Tags:
    foreign policy, op-ed, Munich Security Conference, Wolfgang Ischinger, European Union, United States, Russia, Germany, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations
    Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse