Register
16:30 GMT +315 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants in Stockholm, Sweden (file)

    Chinese Embassy in Sweden Alerts Tourists After Police Take Family for Refugees

    © AP Photo / David Keyton
    Europe
    Get short URL
    120

    The incident, which became widely known to the general public, prompting the Chinese Embassy to duly react, occurred on September 2, exactly a week before the Swedes were to go to the polls to cast their ballots in this year’s general election.

    China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Sweden have voiced concerns about the safety and legitimate rights of their citizens visiting the country and therefore issued a safety alert. The concerns in question mostly center on more frequent incidences of Chinese citizens being robbed in the Scandinavian country and then being poorly treated by Swedish police. 

    Migrants, mainly from Syria, prepare to board a train headed for Sweden, at Padborg station in southern Denmark September 10, 2015
    © REUTERS / Claus Fisker
    Migration Considered Key Divisive Point in Sweden's Electoral Outcome - Analysts

    Most particularly, in the event of an emergency, it is advised that evidence of possible mistreatment by Swedish police should be collected, while ensuring safety, and that the Chinese Embassy should be contacted and informed of the case.

    One of the most high-profile incidents, reported on by internet media outlet The Global Times, is one involving a Chinese man called Zeng and his elderly parents, who travelled to Stockholm in early September. Having arrived before the check-in time to their hotel, they were reportedly not allowed to rest in the lobby, being threatened with a call to police; the police then arrived and forcibly dragged Zeng’s father, who was suffering from a severe cardiovascular disease, out of the hotel building and threw him to the ground, causing him to start twitching.

    Family
    CC0
    Spanish Doctor Asked Parents in Sweden to Show Him Their Kids' Genitals

    According to Zeng, quoted by the media outlet, his subsequent calls for help drew a group of bystanders to the place, urging the police to assist the man’s father; however, the reaction was just the opposite: more police officers with guns arrived in two cars, to disperse the gathered crowd. In what he called a “nightmare,” Zeng said the police put the family into the car and started interrogating them if they were refugees or if they meant to use violence, before pushing on the brakes and throwing them into the darkness of a graveyard outside Stockholm, the location depicted in Zeng’s pictures obtained by The Global Times.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017
    © REUTERS / Peter Nichollspe
    Sweden Will Not Give Assange to US if Death Penalty Threat Exists - Swedish Envoy

    "I could not imagine this happening in any modern country, especially Sweden, the hometown of the Nobel Prize," the man said. "It is so sarcastic that they talk about human rights all the time," Zeng stated, adding he still awaits an explanation, apology and compensation from the Scandinavian country.

    The state, which is home to the Nobel Prize and has had a policy of military neutrality for the better part of two centuries, as well as being known for its comparatively open doors to migrants and refugees, has grown increasingly concerned over the issue in recent years, which is essentially reflected in the latest nation-wide elections of September 9. The right-wing Sweden Democrats notably won 17.6 percent of the vote, up from 13 percent in 2014, thereby coming in third after the two long-established blocs, the center-left bloc comprising the Social Democrats and Greens and the center-right alliance made up of the Moderate Party, Center Party, Christian Democrats and the Liberals.

    READ MORE: 'Victory or Death': Top Sweden Democrat Stirs Nation With 'Warlike' 'Pep Talk'

    Sunday’s general election was the first since Sweden, with an overall population of no more than 10 million, took in a record 163,000 migrants in 2015 — the highest per capita of any European country. The center-left government has since attempted to restrict immigration, but many Swedes still complain that the society cannot cope with integrating so many newcomers, many of them Muslims from Africa and the Middle East.

    Related:

    Mexico Reportedly Cuts US Aid for Deportation of Undocumented Migrants
    US Plans to Pay $20Mln to Mexico to Help Country in Deporting Migrants - Reports
    Hungary to Protect Borders, Stop Illegal Migrants, Stand Up to EU If Needed - PM
    Watchdog: Dozens of Undocumented Migrants Die in Shipwreck Off Libyan Coast
    Beacon of Hope? Afghan President Says Germany Can't Close Borders to Migrants
    Tags:
    government, embassy, robbery, police, refugees, migration, China, Stockholm, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 8-14
    This Week in Pictures: September 8-14
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse