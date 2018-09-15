Belgium Extradites Russian Citizen Accused of Financing Daesh - Russia's FSB

Russian citizen Ali Gehaev, who financially supported the Daesh* terrorist organization, has been extradited from Belgium, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement.

"Russia's Federal Security Service together with the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, the Russian Interior Ministry's National Central Bureaus of Interpol and the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service organized the extradition from Belgium of an internationally wanted Russian citizen Gekhaev Ali Abdul-Mutalipovich, born 1988," the statement said.

According to the statement, Gehaev was a supporter of radical Islam, since 2015 has lived in the territory of the European Union, from where he financed the militants of the Daesh terrorist group in Syria.

In May 2017, he was detained in Brussels and placed under pre-extradition arrest, the statement said.

Ali Gekhaev was extradited to Russia on September 14.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia