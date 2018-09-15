Bern Suspects Alleged 'Russian Spies' of Staging Cyberattacks on WADA – Reports

On Thursday, Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported that earlier this year two Russian nationals have been arrested in the Netherlands on spying charges and then deported. The media alleged that the suspects had tried to spy on the Spiez laboratory near Bern, engaged in nuclear, biological and chemical research, but their plot was foiled by the joint work of Swiss, Dutch and the UK intelligence.
On Friday, the Russian Embassy in Switzerland called media reports on alleged Russian spies caught and deported from the Netherlands "absurd” and described them as “another attempt to fuel Russophobic sentiments."
WATCH Skripal Case Suspects Interviewed by Sputnik, RT Editor-in-Chief
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed doubt that the European intelligence operation on the alleged detention of Russian spies could have remained unnoticed by media and added that the Russian side can comment on the situation only after it is given facts.
All comments
Show new comments (0)