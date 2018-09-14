Register
    The view of Salisbury cathedral

    Travel Advice: Abridged Sightseeing Guide to Salisbury (PHOTOS)

    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Europe
    Other than being the site of probably one of the most famous poisoning attempts since the time of the Borgias, the city of Salisbury houses a number of tourist attractions, some of which are well known throughout the world.

    Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, two Russian men labeled as suspects in the Skripal affair by London, revealed that they visited Salisbury as tourists.

    While government officials and media agencies have scrutinized their testimonies, here’s a brief list of attractions one might want to check out when travelling to Salisbury, aside from the UK’s most famous chemical weapons lab, of course.

    • Main entrance of Salisbury District Hospital
    • The Mill pub in Salisbury
    • Police officers stand outside Sergei Skripal's residence in Salisbury
    • A pedestrian walks through the centre of Salisbury
    • A pedestrian walks past a newsagent shop, one of the last places visited by 44-year old Dawn Sturgess before she fell ill on June 30, in Salisbury
    • People walk through the centre of Salisbury
    • Local musician Pete Aves sings a song with lyrics inviting people to visit Salisbury
    • Swans swim along a canal near The Maltings shopping centre in Salisbury
    • In this photo taken on Friday, July 20, 2018, a security cordon encouraging people to return to Salisbury amid the crisis and ensuing recovery scheme, surrounds 'Zizzi's restaurant on Castle Street in Salisbury
    • People walk through the centre of Salisbury
    The Cathedral Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Salisbury is definitely a sight to see.

    Salisbury Cathedral
    © AFP 2018 / Niklas Halle'n
    Salisbury Cathedral

    Not only does the building contain one of the oldest working clocks in the world, it also houses one of the four surviving original copies of the Magna Carta Libertatum signed by King John in 1215.

    The cathedrals 404-foot spire is considered to be the tallest church spire in Britain.

    Located about nine miles (about 15 kilometers) away from Salisbury, Stonehenge is a world-famous prehistoric monument consisting of gigantic standing stones arranged in a ring formation.

    Stonehenge
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Andrew Cowie
    Stonehenge

    Considered one of the most famous landmarks in the United Kingdom, in 1986 it was added to UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites list.

    According to the Salisbury city council’s official website, the gardens are a perfect spot “for those looking to appreciate the scenery or to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city center” and are very popular with children and parents alike.

    Queen Elizabeth Gardens
    © Sputnik / Justin Griffiths Williams
    Queen Elizabeth Gardens

    There’s also Porton Down – a science park located near Salisbury, which houses the headquarters of the British Defense Ministry’s Defense Science and Technology Laboratory and one of the UK government's main chemical research facilities.

    A general view of Porton Down
    © AFP 2018 / Niklas Halle'n
    A general view of Porton Down

    However, it is highly unlikely that the fine lads guarding this place would allow casual tourists to visit this particular "attraction."

