18:47 GMT +314 September 2018
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

    Russia Ready For Serious Talks With London on Skripal Case - Lavrov

    © Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
    Europe
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has announced that Moscow is prepared to conduct serious talks with London regarding the investigation of the alleged poisoning of Sergei Skripal.

    While Britain did not present any proof of Russia's involvement in Skripal affair, Moscow is ready and willing to hold serious discussion with London about this matter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during joint press conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin.

    "Today we've confirmed to our German partners that we haven't seen any evidence. And I seriously doubt that the British presented anything other than what they publicly use to back their baseless accusations, to their NATO allies and to the European Union," Lavrov said.

    In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 file photo the combined tower and spire of Salisbury Cathedral stand surrounded by the medieval city where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Skripal Poisoning: So Many Questions but So Few Real Answers
    The minister also remarked that Moscow is ready for a serious discussion with London, based on the principles of the international law and not on the "highly-likely principle."

    "The 'highly-likely' principle won't fly here, even though our British colleagues employ it to demonize Russia and to turn all their European partners against us. This is being done during the Brexit process which is probably why London steps up these efforts," Lavrov remarked.

    READ MORE: Petrov, Boshirov Interview Will Make No Change in UK Accusations — Activist

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas added that Berlin received a considerable amount of data regarding the Skripal case, and has no reason to doubt its veracity.

    "We maintain close contact with our partners in Britain. We've already received plenty of information regarding this matter and have no reason to doubt it," he said, adding that an exchange of information between the parties involved may help the investigation.

    Tags:
    press conference, Skripal case, Russian Foreign Ministry, Heiko Maas, Sergei Lavrov, Berlin, Germany
