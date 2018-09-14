Perpetrators Damage Poland’s First Soviet War Monument by Bombing - Activist

"There was an attempt to blow up the monument with an improvised bomb yesterday," the head of the Kursk Military Patriotic Association, Jerzy Tyc said.
The perpetrators had thrown the explosive device into a boat which was a part of the monument, the activist added.
The 18-meters-high war memorial, located near the Mikolin village in the southwestern Opole voivodeship, is dedicated to the Red Army soldiers killed in 1945 during the WWII Vistula–Oder Offensive.
The Kursk association renovated the monument in 2017.
Moreover, in 2017, the Polish authorities adopted the so-called de-communization law, stipulating the demolition of the Soviet-era monuments and renaming objects associated with the Communist legacy. The move was condemned by Moscow.
