18:47 GMT +314 September 2018
    Interview with Petrov and Boshirov

    UK's Johnson Calls Salisbury 'Suspects' Murderers, Urges Them to Appear in Court

    © Photo : RT
    Europe
    503

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has harshly criticized the recent interview of the Russian nationals, who are suspected by London in the Skripal case, labeling the men as "murderers" and challenging them to sue him if they dispute the accusations.

    "And you see what's happening now with these two characters produced in this satirical way by [President Vladimir] Putin on Russian TV, asked these ludicrously patsy questions, making a mockery of the whole thing. And it really makes my blood boil … I hold that regime in absolute contempt. I'll say it now — those two guys on Russian TV are murderers. And if they dispute that fact, they can sue me in the courts," Johnson said, addressing an audience in Washington D.C. on Thursday, as quoted by the SkyNews broadcaster.

    Syrian northwestern city of Idlib.
    © AFP 2018 / Mohamed al-Bakour
    UK Wants Skripal Hysteria to Soften Public Before Attacks in Syria - Scholar
    The former secretary once again articulated the United Kingdom’s version of the Salisbury event, "when two agents of the GRU were involved in the murder of Dawn Sturgess and attempted murder of others."

    Johnson also admitted that he made a "classic mistake" by believing, during his term as foreign secretary, that he could deal with Putin and launch reset with Russia.

    READ MORE: No Official Data Showing Skripal Case 'Suspects' Violated Law Anywhere — Kremlin

    On Thursday, the RT broadcaster released an interview with Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, in which the men refuted any involvement in the Skripal case, saying that they had no relation to the Russian military intelligence service (GRU) and visited the United Kingdom as tourists. The UK Foreign Office called the interview "obfuscation and lies."

    Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, are seen on CCTV on Fisherton Road in Salisbury on March 4, 2018 in an image handed out by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain September 5, 2018
    © REUTERS / Metroplitan Police
    Salisbury UK Plot Puts Innocent Men Into 'Witch Trial Environment' - Pundit
    Russian authorities have repeatedly said that the photos and names of the alleged suspects released by London did not prove Moscow's involvement in the attack. Commenting on London's reaction to the interview on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow wanted London to provide materials and photographs that might prove the Russian nationals' involvement in the poisoning.

    Zakharov also called UK accusations that Petrov and Boshirov had lied during an interview with RT and Sputnik, "unacceptable," adding that the Russian Foreign Ministry would consider their request for assistance if they filed one.

    Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Boris Johnson, Russia, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
