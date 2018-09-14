Register
17:11 GMT +314 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) has his tie straightened by Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop (R) at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London on February 23, 2017.

    Boris Dressed Like James Bond Says 'Outrageous Things' in Washington DC

    © AFP 2018 / Jack Taylor
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Former UK Foreign Minister spoke of Brexit, Brussels and British people at a black tie gala in the US capital on Thursday night.

    Boris Johnson was receiving the Irving Kristol Award, which is given for "notable intellectual or practical contributions to improved public policy and social welfare" at the American Enterprise Institute, when he addressed social mobility and Britain's future. 

    "Social mobility. If you think back to the great achievements of the Thatcher era, it was about helping people to seize control of their own destiny. It was about buying shares or buying their own homes… We need to recover that momentum. One of the reasons people voted to Leave was because they felt they were not getting a fair suck of the sauce bottle, as they say. People are stuck in entry-level jobs and they're not progressing," Mr. Johnson argued.

    Tractor Beam of Brussels

    The former FM and current member of British parliament, Mr. Johnson has been rumored to have his eye on the Westminster throne, having rebuked the PM Theresa May's Chequers plan and vision for Britain in the future.

    In his comments at the DC even, he suggested that British people are "not being made to feel needed enough," which constituted a "serious problem."

    "The UK could be about to come loose of the European system of regulation and government… able to campaign for pro-competitive policies. That's the opportunity… There's a conversation going on about how we achieve it, and it is difficult. But the last thing we want now is for us, the Brits, to be sucked back by the tractor beam of Brussels," Mr. Johnson said.

    An outspoken Brexiteer and critic of Brussels, the former Cabinet minister has often criticized Theresa May's "soft" approach to Brexit negotiations and has advocated a clean EU exit, which he sees as "taking back control."

    Since his resignation from the Cabinet in July, he has championed the theme of global and united Britain. On Thursday, Mr. Johnson also spoke about unity with an analogy that may raise eyebrows in Paris.

    "People need to come together. The best thing possible to unify the country would have been if we'd beaten the French in the World Cup. That was my plan. It's back to the drawing board… We came fourth," the politician said.

    Mr. Johnson is expected to keep up the condemning rhetoric regarding the Chequers plan in an attempt to change the PM's mind.

    READ MORE: Johnson to Keep Slamming May's Brexit Plan, Doesn't Want to Oust PM, Allies Say

    It is unclear whether his venture to impact the government strategy will have any effect or be perceived with seriousness by the members of Theresa May's Cabinet. Following his performance as a Foreign Minister, Boris Johnson has gained a reputation for gaffes and saying the wrong things at the wrong time.

    READ MORE: 'A Security Risk': Public Demands Johnson's Resignation Over Nerve Agent Gaffe

    During the Thursday event in Washington DC, Mr. Johnson argued that the point is to keep saying things, even if the media find them outrageous.

    "In the course of the last few minutes I've probably said something that the British media will decide is absolutely outrageous. I don't know what it will be. But they'll find something, believe me. The thing is to keep saying them."

    Related:

    'UK Lying Flat on Canvas': Johnson Launches Crusade Against May's Chequers Plan
    'Old Man in a Hurry': Johnson's Attack Ricochets as Twitter Points to His 'Lies'
    'Using Brexit to Build Singapore-Upon-Thames': Johnson's Taxation Vision Slammed
    Make Britain Great Again: Ex-FM Boris Johnson Delivers Major Pep Talk for UK
    Tags:
    award, Brexit, Boris Johnson, Washington, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse