Labour Party to Vote Against Brexit Deal - UK Shadow Foreign Secretary

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry of the Labour party told the Financial Times newspaper Friday that the party would vote against the Brexit deal when it would be proposed by the Conservative government.

"Even if they come back in October, November, and they say, ‘this flimsy bit of paper is what you’re going to have to agree to, otherwise there’ll be no deal’. We’re not going to agree to either of those," Thornberry said.

READ MORE: Brexit Deal: Chequers Plan Means UK Leaving EU 'in Name Only' — Ex-UK Politician

She suggested that UK Prime Minister Theresa May would not be able to stay in the office following the defeat of the vote on the deal further stating that the UK was not capable of governing and the state is either going to have a general election in the autumn or to have it in the spring."

Earlier, the British media reported citing Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney saying that no-deal Brexit could be as disastrous as the 2008 financial crisis.

The Brexit deal is expected to be finalized by October-November with the United Kingdom leaving the block on March 29.