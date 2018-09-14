Register
14:27 GMT +314 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Crying man

    Surprise! Male Victims Prevail in Sexual Harassment Cases in Finnish Parliament

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Despite having unveiled dozens of cases of sexual harassment in Finnish parliament and a surprising prevalence of male victims, a government-commissioned report found "no systemic discrimination."

    A total of 17 men and 12 women from the 200-strong Finnish parliament said they have experienced sexual harassment while at work, national broadcaster Yle reported, citing a comprehensive survey commissioned by former speaker of parliament Maria Lohela in the wake of the #Metoo anti-harassment movement that swept northern Europe.

    Another 60 men and 41 women also reported hearing sexist jokes in the halls and corridors of Parliament.

    The fact that more male MPs reported experiencing harassment than their female colleagues was ascribed to the simple fact that the Finnish parliament has more men, who also happen to wield most positions of power. Nevertheless, Finnish women have traditionally enjoyed some of the highest representation rates worldwide, with 41.5 percent of MPs being women as of 2016 (the second-highest in Europe, behind only Sweden with its overtly "feminist" government).

    Parliament Speaker Paula Risikko said the aim of the survey carried out by the Finnish polling firm Oxform Research is to promote equality in parliament. "We are sending a serious message with these figures," Risikko said. By her own admission, measures to weed out harassment and threats are already being prepared and are expected to result in concrete guidelines later this autumn.

    READ MORE: 'Romance These Days': One Third of Finnish Teens Report Online Sexual Harassment

    Despite the fact that one-fifth of those surveyed claimed to have experienced harassment, the report nevertheless found "no signs of systemic discrimination," as witnessed by Anna Björk of Oxford Research. According to the polling company, most respondents said they were quite satisfied with the gender equality situation, suggesting that gender-based discrimination was far from a regular occurrence in Finnish parliament.

    At the same time, both male and female MPs said they felt women had to work harder get their voice heard in parliament. The report also found that female MPs experience more improper or irreverent behavior than men, get interrupted more often and have their ideas taken by someone else.

    About 150 lawmakers from the parliament's 200 MPs participated in the written part of the survey, whereupon 34 of them (17 of each gender) were selected at random for further interviews about their experiences.

    READ MORE: 'Unsurprising': Quarter of Finnish Men Say #Metoo Has Adverse Effect

    Related:

    Feminist Alternative to 'Patriarchal' Nobel Prize Gets Scoffed on Twitter
    'Unique' Finnish Survey Finds 60% of Men Positive About Purchasing Sex
    Finland's 'Female-Only' Island Slated to Open Amid Controversy
    Tags:
    gender equality, sexual harassment, parliament, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse