German Authorities Arrest Daesh-Linked Suspect Who Returned From Syria

According to the press release, the suspect, 29 was detained on Wednesday in Freiburg in Breisgau.
After that, the suspect joined another terrorist group as a fighter and possibly a paramedic during the hostilities in Latakia province.
At the end of the first half of 2014, he departed from Syria and returned to Germany earlier this year, according to the press release. On Wednesday, the individual appeared before the investigating judge of the Higher Regional Court, who issued a warrant for his arrest and a resolution on imprisonment in pretrial detention center.
