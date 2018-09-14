German Authorities Arrest Daesh-Linked Suspect Who Returned From Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German police arrested a German citizen over his suspected links to the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, Stuttgart Prosecutor General's Office and Baden-Wurttemberg criminal police department said in a joint press release on Thursday.

According to the press release, the suspect, 29 was detained on Wednesday in Freiburg in Breisgau.

Investigators believe that the suspect left Germany in 2013 in order to join the terrorist group. In December 2013, he moved to Syria via Turkey and served in a military camp near Aleppo until February 2014.

After that, the suspect joined another terrorist group as a fighter and possibly a paramedic during the hostilities in Latakia province.

At the end of the first half of 2014, he departed from Syria and returned to Germany earlier this year, according to the press release. On Wednesday, the individual appeared before the investigating judge of the Higher Regional Court, who issued a warrant for his arrest and a resolution on imprisonment in pretrial detention center.

