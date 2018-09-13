WATCH Skripal Case Suspects Interviewed by Sputnik, RT Editor-in-Chief

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, suspected by London of being involved in the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, have agreed to an exclusive interview with RT and Sputnik after Russian President Vladimir Putin had urged them to address the media.

The two men have already confirmed that these were their real names and added that the UK authorities published their photos. At the same time, Alexander and Ruslan said that they were just mid-level entrepreneurs and traveled to Salisbury as tourists on friends' advice.

Last week, British officials charged Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov with carrying out a failed nerve agent attack on former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in early March.

The Metropolitan Police released images of the suspected perpetrators, claiming that they were Russian military intelligence officers.

The police suggested that the two suspects, who allegedly traveled on valid Russian passports, arrived in London from Moscow two days before the alleged assassination attempt.