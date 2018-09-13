Register
16:32 GMT +313 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This still taken from CCTV and issued by the Metropolitan Police in London on Wednesday Sept. 5, 2018, shows Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov at Salisbury train station on March 4, 2018

    London Has Concocted the Skripal Case From Start to Finish - Political Analyst

    © AP Photo / Metropolitan Police
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Russian citizens Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, suspected by London of the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, were interviewed by the editor-in-chief of Sputnik and RT; they revealed who they are and how they happened to be in Salisbury.

    Last week, the UK authorities said they had identified Russian nationals Petrov and Boshriov as the suspects in the Salisbury case. Moreover, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russian military intelligence of orchestrating the poisoning under the order of the central authorities. In an interview with Margarita Simonyan, the two men said that they are not military intelligence agents, but middle-level entrepreneurs. They also confirmed they visited Salisbury but as tourists, adding that they had arrived in the UK city of Salisbury on March 3 and spent no more than an hour there.

    READ MORE: Skripal Poisoning "Suspects" Deny They’re Military Intelligence Agents, Say They Visited London as Tourists

    Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, are seen on CCTV on Fisherton Road in Salisbury on March 4, 2018 in an image handed out by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain September 5, 2018
    © REUTERS / Metroplitan Police
    Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Interviews Skripal Poisoning "Suspects"
    Commenting on the issue in a written interview with Sputnik, Gilbert Doctorow, an independent political analyst based in Brussels, said that the objective of the Skripal case is obvious.

    "I believe it was manufactured by the MI6 with US encouragement and assistance, to discredit the Russian Federation from the start, to present it as a user of chemical weapons and place it on a par with Bashar Assad's Syria as a pariah state," Gilbert Doctorow said.

    The analyst further noted that each episode in the Skripal saga has occurred at a critical moment for Russia. "The poisoning itself just weeks before the March presidential elections, further revelations became known just before the opening of the World Cup, and now the release of 4 month old CCTV pictures just prior to the Russian backed Syrian offensive to crush jihadists in Idlib province," Doctorow said.

    READ MORE: 'They're Shocked': Skripal's Niece Speaks Out About Salisbury Poisoning Suspects

    According to the analyst, all stages managed to do maximum damage to Russia's image in the international community and the testimony of the two suspects amounts to a direct refutation of the entire case and "facts" or "evidence" presented by London to support their story on the poisoning. Doctorow said that there are only two conclusions possible:  

    Military men cleaning the spots related to Skripal poisoning in Salisbury.
    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    Russia's Envoy Calls UK Claims in Skripal Case 'Political Culture Degradation'
    "A) that London has concocted the Skripal case from start to finish; British intelligence staged the poisoning and after much effort combing the CCTV footage for Russians who arrived in the UK and who traveled to Salisbury just before the poisoning, they produced the falsified photos of the suspects released last week. Falsified in the sense that the [so-called] Novichok supposedly found in their hotel room was planted after the fact by MI6, and that the CCTV records have been tampered with to suit the timelines over two days in a scenario devised by MI6. The whole case should be properly investigated by neutral third parties."

    "Or B) that the Russians are lying from start to finish and these two suspects should be properly interrogated by neutral third parties. I personally believe in the "A" case," he continued.

    "However, whatever one's persuasions may be, it is clear that the British and Russian accounts are in direct contradiction, so we are headed for a continued and still more dramatic political confrontation between the two countries and their allies," Doctorow concluded.

    Salisbury Incident

    The Skripals were poisoned with what London claimed was the A234 nerve agent on March 4. The UK authorities accused Russia of organizing the attack, but Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in it.

    Karen Pierce at a Security Council Meeting. File photo.
    © Sputnik / Нэнси Сисель
    Skripal Skeptics: Which Countries Didn't Agree With UK's Assessment of Case at UN
    The UK's Porton Down laboratory has said it was unable to confirm that the substance used in the Salisbury attack was produced in Russia.

    Last week, the UK authorities said they had identified Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshriov as the suspects in the Salisbury case. Moreover, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russian military intelligence of orchestrating the poisoning at the behest of the central authorities.

    Russian authorities, in turn, said that the photos and names of the suspects released by London did not prove Moscow's involvement in the attack.

    Moscow has insisted that the investigation into the Salisbury attack required a thorough analysis of data and close cooperation between Russia and the United Kingdom.

    Related:

    UK Reveals Suspects to Not Let Skripal Case Languish in Archives – IR Scholar
    Alleged Suspects in Skripal Case Traveled to Geneva Before Poisoning - Reports
    Skripal Worked With Spanish Intelligence in Recent Years – Reports
    Tags:
    poisoning, incident, investigation, interview, Poisoning of Sergei Skripal, Ruslan Boshirov, Alexander Petrov, Margarita Simonyan, Russia, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse