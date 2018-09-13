Spanish Doctor Asked Parents in Sweden to Show Him Their Kids' Genitals

The 29-year-old is accused of having assaulted a total of 70 patients, including 18 adults, while working in several hospitals and health facilities in Sweden.

Prosecutors claim the doctor, who has been in custody since December 2017, had examined the genitals of his adolescent patients in cases when it was "medically irrelevant." The children were aged between two and 12. In four of the cases, "the crime should be deemed aggravated by (the doctor's) recklessness against the child's young age and abuse of his position," prosecutors said.

Over 70 cases of assault, most of them including children, were allegedly committed by a Spanish doctor, working in Swedish hospitals and health facilities.

The 29-year-old was accused by Swedish authorities with sexually abusing 52 child patients, including several counts of aggravated rape between 2015 and 2017.

The doctor worked for an online health service and allegedly asked parents to show their children's genitals during medical consultation video chats.

"The abuse of the trust generally enjoyed by doctors, and the use of a new technology to commit sexual abuse, is unique and worrying," Fredric Wikman, a lawyer representing several victims, told the TT news agency.

The Spanish medic's trial starts on September 20. If convicted, he faces up to 14 years in prison.