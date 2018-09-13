Greek Military Drone Crashes Near Northern City of Komotini - Army

A SAGEM Sperwer reconnaissance UAV crashed on Thursday not far from the airport in the city of Komotini in the north-eastern part of Greece, the Hellenic Army's General Headquarters said.

The military drone took off at 9.02 a.m. to carry out a training flight but crash-landed in a non-residential area less than 4 kilometers west of Komotini's airport.

According to local media reports, the remnants of the UAV have been retrieved.

An investigation is underway, the official representative of the Greek armed forces said.

The Sperwer is an unmanned aerial vehicle that was first manufactured by the French firm SAGEM in the early 2000s; in 2005 the company merged with SNECMA to form Safran.