UK Considers Salisbury Incident Suspects Intel Agents Despite Their Statements

Earlier in the day, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov suspected by London of involvement in the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia said that they visited Salisbury as tourists on friends' advice and spent there not more than an hour there.

Commenting on the interview given by Petrov and Boshirov to RT and Sputnik earlier in the day, the UK Foreign Office said that it considered the two men Russia's military intelligence agents despite everything they had said.

Last week, British officials charged Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov with carrying out a failed nerve agent attack on former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in early March.

The Metropolitan Police released the images of the suspected perpetrators, claiming that they were Russian military intelligence officers.

The Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed the charges and said that the names and photos of the suspects didn't prove that they had links to Russian military intelligence agencies.

On March 4, the day the Skripals were found unconscious on a park bench, the two suspects were reportedly caught on CCTV footage near Sergei Skripal's home. In excerpts retrieved from hours of security camera footage, they could be seen wearing fleece jackets and jeans.

