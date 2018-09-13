Petrov, Boshirov Suspected in Skripal Poisoning Say These Are Their Real Names

The statement comes following an announcement from Sputnik's editor-in-chief that the "suspects" in Scripal's poisoning had agreed to be interviewed by RT.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov suspected by London of involvement in the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury confirmed Thursday that these were their real names and added that the UK authorities published their photos.

"We are those that had been showed [by the UK authorities]. Ruslan Bashirov. Alexander Petrov. Those are our real names," the two said, when asked to confirm they were the people whose photos had been released by the UK authorities.

Last week, British officials charged Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov with carrying out a failed nerve agent attack on former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in early March.

The Metropolitan Police released the images of the suspected perpetrators, claiming that they were Russian military intelligence officers.

The official suggested that the two suspects, who were said to be traveling on valid Russian passports, arrived in London from Moscow two days before the alleged assassination attempt.

London police also published a photo of what is believed to be a box of perfume with the Novichok nerve agent, which the two alleged perpetrators ostensibly smeared on the Skripal's front door.

The Russian Foreign Ministry dismissed the charges and said that the names and photos of the suspects didn't prove that they had links to Russian military intelligence agencies.

On March 4, the day the Skripals were found unconscious on a park bench, the two suspects were reportedly caught on CCTV footage near Sergei Skripal's home. In excerpts retrieved from hours of security camera footage, they could be seen wearing fleece jackets and jeans.

