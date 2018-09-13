Russian Embassy in UK Slams Access Ban to Probe Into Ex-Aeroflot Manager's Death

"By refusing to provide Russia with access to the investigation, the British authorities violate their obligations under the 1959 European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters," the embassy's press officer told reporters.
Glushkov, who had been sentenced in absentia in Russia to eight years in prison on embezzlement charges, died in London in mid-March. The UK police are treating the probe into his death as a murder inquiry. Russia launched its own investigation into the matter.
On September 7, The Guardian newspaper reported that the UK police was also probing an earlier poisoning attempt on Glushkov, which allegedly occurred back in 2013.
