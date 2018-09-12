Sweden's Dems Rule Out Support for Center-Right Gov't Amid Deadlock - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Swedish Prime Minister and Social Democrat's leader Stefan Lofven on Wednesday rejected the call to support the government led by the center-right opposition Alliance amid the parliamentary deadlock, Radio Sweden reported.

Earlier in the day, the Alliance invited the incumbent Social Democrat-led bloc to talks in a bid to form a government based on cross-bloc cooperation. The Alliance parties are reportedly set to call for a vote of confidence in the incumbent prime minister once a new speaker of the parliament is elected on September 24.

Lofven said he preferred a direct contact between political parties rather than negotiations between the blocs, the Radio Sweden reported.

Sunday's general elections did not define a clear winner, leaving two main political blocs – the ruling center-left Red-Green bloc and the center-right opposition Alliance – neck-and-neck and short of the parliamentary majority. Meanwhile, the Sweden Democrats (SD) political party made significant gains since the 2014 elections. The parties are now struggling to reach an agreement to form a new government.